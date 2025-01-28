Falklands Legislative Assembly reaffirms commitment for Holocaust Memorial Day

The eight members of the Legislative Assembly at Gilbert House

Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, the main building of the concentration camp liberated by Soviet troops on 27th January 1945

In commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly affirms its commitment to the principles of Holocaust Memorial Day, observed annually on 27 January. Members of the Legislative Assembly join the global community in honoring the victims of the Holocaust and all genocides, reflecting on the lessons of the past to build a more just and equitable future.

Holocaust Memorial Day was established on 27 January 2000, when representatives from 46 countries met in Stockholm to discuss Holocaust education, remembrance, and research. The following declaration commits nations to preserving the memory of those murdered in the Holocaust and combating hatred in all forms.

• We recognize that the Holocaust shook the foundations of modern civilization. Its unprecedented character and horror will always hold universal meaning.

• We believe the Holocaust must have a permanent place in our nation’s and community collective memory. We honor the survivors still with us, and reaffirm our shared goals of mutual understanding and justice.

• We must make sure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its consequences. We vow to remember the victims of Nazi persecution and of all genocides.

• We value the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives to protect or rescue victims, as a touchstone of the human capacity for good in the face of evil.

• We recognize that humanity is still scarred by the belief that race, religion, disability or sexuality make some people’s lives worth less than others’. Genocide, antisemitism, racism, xenophobia and discrimination still continue. We have a shared responsibility to fight these evils.

• We pledge to strengthen our efforts to promote education and research about the Holocaust and other genocides. We will do our utmost to make sure that the lessons of such events are fully learnt.

• We will continue to encourage Holocaust remembrance by organizing an activity to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. We condemn the evils of prejudice, discrimination and racism. We value a free, respectful, and democratic society.

This year marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp. Reflecting on this anniversary, the Legislative Assembly recognizes the progress made across the globe in combating persecution and hatred but also this mission is incomplete; with human rights erosion, divisive rhetoric, and even genocide continuing in parts of the world. The Legislative Assembly also reminds the community of the importance of reporting any hate crimes to the Royal Falkland Islands Police and standing up against hatred in all its forms.

“Human rights are at the heart of our values as Falkland Islanders,” said MLA Leona Roberts, Chair of the Legislative Assembly. “As we continue to advocate for the global recognition of our right to self-determination, we are reminded of the necessity of fighting for the rights of all. Holocaust Memorial Day is not just a time for reflection but a call to action to ensure such atrocities never happen again.”

Through education, remembrance, and standing against hate, the Falkland Islands honours the memory of the Holocaust's victims and commits to building a future free from discrimination, prejudice, and violence.