A sea lion, the star of Punta del Este that rests on sports cars (Watch Video)

15th Friday, March 2019 - 18:59 UTC

He looked calm, before and after climbing into the car, which suffered some damage

In the Uruguayan port of Punta del Este there are a large number of sea lions that are used to people. There is a reason for this: the fishermen in the area have been feeding them for years, so the specimens are used to human presence and also to feed in this way, although it is always recommended not to get too close to these animals on land due their dangerous behavior.

On Wednesday, one of the animals, known as “Roberto” by local fishermen, caught tourist’s attention for having climbed to rest in a sports car in the parking lot of a building near the port, instead of doing it on yachts in the area, as is often the case.

Richard Tesore, from NGO SOS Rescate Fauna Marina, told Montevideo Portal that in 2015 this animal even went for a walk around Punta del Este’s main street, Gorlero.

The neighbors took pictures and shared them on social networks. He looked calm, before and after climbing into the car, which suffered some damage.