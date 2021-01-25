Cristina Fernandez releases a picture of her receiving a Russian Sputnik shot

25th Monday, January 2021 - 08:40 UTC Full article

“By doing it not only I am looking after myself, but also looking after all the rest of us” Fernandez said.

Argentine vice-president Cristina Fernandez released on Sunday a picture of her being inoculated with the first doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine against Covid-19. “Not only I am looking after myself, but also looking after all the rest of us”, said the strong woman of Argentina in social networks.

“Being vaccinated at the President Peron Hospital in Avellaneda with the Sputnik V, by doing it not only I am looking after myself, but also looking after all the rest of us” read the image.

The vice-president also thanked the staff for the good job, “thanks to the health staff for their enormous effort they are doing with this pandemic.”

En el Hospital Presidente Perón de Avellaneda, vacunándonos con la Sputnik V. Haciéndolo, no solo me estoy cuidando, sino que también cuido a los demás.



Gracias al personal de salud por el enorme esfuerzo que están haciendo en esta pandemia. pic.twitter.com/skWhLgFXBp — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) January 24, 2021

She was given the Russian doses of the vaccine by Nicolas Kreplak, the Deputy health minister of the province of Buenos Aires, which is the political stronghold of her dominating position in Argentina

Cristina Fernandez thus joins the list of Argentine public officials over 60 which have already been given the shot. President Alberto Fernandez was vaccinated last Thursday at the Posadas Hospital, together with Health minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia.

On Tuesday president Fernandez leaves for a two day state visit to Chile, which was originally scheduled for earlier in the month but had to be delayed because his host president Sebastián Piñera, and his wife, caught the coronavirus and had to comply with the mandatory quarantine. A hefty agenda is waiting to be addressed.