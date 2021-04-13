Argentina: Experts advise further restrictions necessary to curb coronavirus spread

Argentine Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti Monday met online with a committee of experts to assess the country's current covid situation. The recommendation was, as expected, harsher restrictions.
The scenario “is not the same” las last year's because the new variants “wreaked havoc” in other countries, the experts concurred. “If we don't lower the circulation of people, we are not going to lower the circulation of the virus,” they agreed.
On Monday, 19,437 new cases of coronavirus were reported, according to the Ministry of Health, confirming the rising prevalence of the disease in the country.
The newer, more restrictive measures yet to be decided upon, are to focus on the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) and other large cities in the country.
Also taking part in the meeting and from the Casa Rosada were Deputy Cabinet Chief Cecila Todesca Bocco; Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra; Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz; Security Minister Sabina Frederic; Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro and Social Development Minister Daniel Arroyo.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Nicolás Trotta ruled out schools going 100% virtual. “If there has to be a decrease in attendance at schools” due to the second wave of coronavirus, this “will not imply the absolute suspension” of this modality. “Schools are not going to close,“ he added.
He warned, however, that no jurisdiction has returned to full on-site classes. But the new measures to limit circulation of people will undoubtedly hit some school activities. But ”at schools, as other places where it is possible to comply with protocols, there is a low risk of contagion, evidence shows it.“
Alberto Fernandez, recovering from the virus
President Alberto Fernández continues to be in compulsory isolation and ”under strict medical control by the Presidential Medical Unit (UMP)” after testing positive for coronavirus 9 days ago.
It is expected that the UMP will announce the President's release in the coming days.
Alberto Fernández was the one who reported that he had tested positive for coronavirus nine days ago, on his Twitter account.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Respectfully, Santiago Cafiero, Carla Vizzotti and a “committee of experts” are making a terrible decision that will cause irreparable harm to the lower economic class in Argentina with harsher restrictions.Posted 4 hours ago 0
Latin America in general is seeing a tremendous percentage increase of poverty and what can be best described as misery — due to the shutdown of their economies.
Millions of children are being denied education and and social interaction during the most important developmental years of adolescence.
Even here in Chile with the highest rate of vaccination in South America (where we have gone into a severe shutdown) — has seen a large increase in severe poverty and destitution.
The mortality rates due to COVID is very unfortunate and certainly a threat to all Latin Americans (as of yesterday 23,431 deaths in Chile) but the social and economic harms due to strict lockdowns are causing far more harm to our lower income citizens than the virus itself.
Obviously wealthier nations can provide a livable income to their citizens unemployed — but not here. This government mandated cure insisted by “health experts” is actually far worse than the pandemic.
I’m all for the mass free vaccination of all our populace and obviously people should be encouraged to act responsibly — but these types of enforced are a terrible attack against our civil liberty.
(Chile is close to have administered vaccines of nearly 7 million first doses and almost 4 million second doses of our 19 million residents.)
I’m not denying the crisis, nor belittling authorities trying to protect public health — but shutting down society, economies and even family interaction has caused far more damage than the disease itself.
¡Saludos de Chile!
- For a Shilean milico that silently approved the arrest..., the torture..., the Russian Roulette and the 44 shots that ended the suffering of a bard who's biggest crime was to sing for the guaguas..., you...,Posted 49 minutes ago 0
https://imagenes.elpais.com/resizer/oMgmakkVO7sDLUZusMPLRRAo0so=/1960x0/ep01.epimg.net/cultura/imagenes/2009/12/05/actualidad/1259967604_850215_1537175012_noticia_fotograma.jpg
... seem terribly preocupied for some alleged attacks against our civil liberties..., hermanito ...
Capisce...?