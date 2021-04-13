Argentina: Experts advise further restrictions necessary to curb coronavirus spread

The new measures are to focus on the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) and other large cities in the country.

Argentine Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti Monday met online with a committee of experts to assess the country's current covid situation. The recommendation was, as expected, harsher restrictions.

The scenario “is not the same” las last year's because the new variants “wreaked havoc” in other countries, the experts concurred. “If we don't lower the circulation of people, we are not going to lower the circulation of the virus,” they agreed.

On Monday, 19,437 new cases of coronavirus were reported, according to the Ministry of Health, confirming the rising prevalence of the disease in the country.

The newer, more restrictive measures yet to be decided upon, are to focus on the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) and other large cities in the country.

Also taking part in the meeting and from the Casa Rosada were Deputy Cabinet Chief Cecila Todesca Bocco; Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra; Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz; Security Minister Sabina Frederic; Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro and Social Development Minister Daniel Arroyo.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nicolás Trotta ruled out schools going 100% virtual. “If there has to be a decrease in attendance at schools” due to the second wave of coronavirus, this “will not imply the absolute suspension” of this modality. “Schools are not going to close,“ he added.

He warned, however, that no jurisdiction has returned to full on-site classes. But the new measures to limit circulation of people will undoubtedly hit some school activities. But ”at schools, as other places where it is possible to comply with protocols, there is a low risk of contagion, evidence shows it.“

Alberto Fernandez, recovering from the virus

President Alberto Fernández continues to be in compulsory isolation and ”under strict medical control by the Presidential Medical Unit (UMP)” after testing positive for coronavirus 9 days ago.

It is expected that the UMP will announce the President's release in the coming days.

Alberto Fernández was the one who reported that he had tested positive for coronavirus nine days ago, on his Twitter account.