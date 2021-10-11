Argentine Defense Ministry announces new military base in Catamarca

Argentina's Army will expand its presence nationwide with the new Catamarca unit

Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Taiana and Governor Raúl Jalil of the province of Catamarca signed late last week an agreement whereby the national Army will set up a military unit in the provincial capital.

Taiana and Jalil agreed that the military unit is to be built following the criteria and standards established by the Directorate of Engineers and Infrastructure of the Argentine Army.

In addition to military installations, the agreement also provides for the building of 100 housing units for the Army staff and their families.

“We are signing a historic and very important agreement for Catamarca because for a long time they have requested the installation of a military unit of the Army in the Province,” Taiana said, while Jalil stressed Catamarcans were aware “of the importance of the Army having a new presence in the province.”

“The armed forces, in addition to the main role they play in protecting sovereignty, have an important social role in humanitarian aid and support to the population,” Jalil said.

The signing of the accord took place in Buenos Aires at the Casa Rosada. Also present at the ceremony was Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur.

