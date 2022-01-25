Ambassadors gather at Buenos Aires' Holocaust Museum to remembers victims

Ambassadors from 14 countries in Buenos Aires paid a tribute to the victims of Shoah, the Jewish Holocaust at the hands of the Third Reich in the 1930s and 1940s during a ceremony at the Museum in Buenos Aires Monday remembered the Holocaust

The event was a joint initiative between the Museum and the Israeli Embassy in Argentina. “We trust that this visit will be the first of many joint actions that we will be able to carry out together with your embassies,” Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum Director Marcelo Mindlin told the group of diplomats.

“All the activities we carry out are to make the memory of the tragedy become a lesson that helps build a better world. The doors of the Museum are wide open,” he added.

Israeli ambassador Galit Ronen insisted “education” was “the only real tool we have against such horror.” She also pointed out she had intended to carry out this experience with her accredited colleagues in Argentina for two years, but it was not possible in 2020 because she accompanied President Alberto Fernández to Jerusalem, for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday's visit was made within the framework of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which is commemorated Jan. 27, marking the arrival of allied forces at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp.

The date was established on November 1, 2005 by the United Nations General Assembly to support the development of educational programs to remember the Holocaust and prevent future genocides.

In addition to delegates from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the following ambassadors attended the event: Ulrich Sante (Germany), Francis Sobry (Belgium), Stayan Mihaylov (Bulgaria), Duska Paravic (Croatia), Hussain Ali Alnaqbi (United Arab Emirates), Ratislav Hindický (Slovakia), Elisabeth Fotiadou (Greece), Alberto Scarano (Italy), Aleksandra Piatkowsa (Poland), José Viola de Drummond Ludovice (Portugal), Kristy Hayes (UK), Lubomir Hladik (Czech Republic), Dan Petre (Romania) and Amador Sánchez Rich (European Union).

The Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum opened in Buenos Aires in 2019 and consists of 3091 square meters in total and includes the permanent exhibition dedicated to the Shoah, in addition to four floors of offices, classrooms and a temporary exhibition room. It can be visited Mondays through Thursdays from 11 AM, but people need to register first at at www.museodelholocausto.org.ar/visitas or take the virtual tour at www.museodelholocausto.org.ar/recorridovirtual360.