New US Ambassador presents his credentials to Argentine President

25th Tuesday, January 2022 - 09:19 UTC Full article

Ambassador Stanley held a private meeting with President Fernández for over an hour

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday received the credentials from the new Ambassador of the United States to Buenos Aires.

“It is an honor for me to have been chosen to fulfill the tasks of ambassador to a great country like Argentina,” Mark Stanley told the Argentine head of state during the ceremony at Casa Rosada.

With the ongoing negotiations between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Fernández tried to capitalize on the occasion to further insist on Argentina's requests for help on the part of Washington so that the IMF agrees on longer terms for the country to settle its debt and highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting spanned for over an hour. The United States represents almost 17% of the votes in the IMF's board of directors.

“I look forward to continuing to work to help strengthen the bilateral relationship, one of the strongest and most important in the hemisphere,” said Stanley, according to a post-meeting statement from the US Embassy.

Chargé d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson who had headed the Embassy before Stanley's arrival, announced that embassy's Twitter account were to be managed by Stanley. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to talk with you and learn more about Argentina. Starting today, Ambassador Marc Stanley will make use of this account. I continue in the Embassy as Minister Counselor. Thank you for this year of Twitter together, I leave you in the best hands,” she posted.

Carlson was also present at the meeting with Stanley and Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

Stanley's nomination to replace Edward Prado at the US Embassy in Argentina was announced by President Joseph Biden Aug. 6, 2021, and confirmed Dec. 17.

The new Ambassador had in previous statements that “Argentina is experiencing significant economic challenges, including a huge debt with the IMF and a prolonged recession.” He had also vowed to “work to support Argentina's efforts to address these challenges.”

“The IMF debt, forty-five billion dollars, is a big problem, although it is the responsibility of the Argentine leadership to draw up a macro plan to return this and they still have to do it, so they say they will soon reach an agreement,” Stanley had also said.

He also pointed out some US companies were leaving the country due to regulatory barriers. “I will continue to engage with the Argentine government to address these challenges as we explore opportunities to expand US trade,” he had explained.

The United States is one of the main destinations for Argentine exports, but imports from there has led to a trade deficit for the South American country over the years.