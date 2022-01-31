Argentina decries British “show of force” in South Atlantic

Argentina's Foreign Ministry has labeled a new military deployment by the United Kingdom in the Falkland Islands as “a new and unjustified show of force and a deliberate departure from the calls of the numerous resolutions of the United Nations and other international organizations.”
The Ministry's statement also pointed out that the “Argentine Republic rejects in the strongest terms the new deployment of British military weapons in the Malvinas Islands,” after the installation of the new-generation ground-based Sky Saber anti-aircraft system was reported. The new system replaces Rapier-type missiles and triples their range, according to military experts.
The administration of President Alberto Fernández insisted the United Nations and other international organizations had urged both Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations, in order to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute “that involves both countries in the Question of the Malvinas Islands.”
The document also highlighted the United Kingdom expanding its military armament in the South Atlantic specifically contravened resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly, which urges both parties to refrain from adopting unilateral decisions which involved the introduction of changes in the situation, pending negotiations.
The military presence also contradicts General Assembly resolution 41/11 (Zone of Peace and Cooperation in the South Atlantic) which, among other provisions, “urges the States of all other regions, especially the militarily important States, to that they scrupulously respect the South Atlantic region as a zone of peace and cooperation, in particular by reducing and eventually eliminating their military presence in that region,” the Foreign Ministry went on and stressed the alleged defensive condition of the British military base in the South Atlantic “is not only totally unjustified but also represents a threat to the entire area.”
Argentina's diplomatic office said the UK's measures were “new acts of hostility” and insisted on the South American country's “peaceful vocation” and “permanent and constant will to resume negotiations with the United Kingdom in order to reach a definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute.”
Show of force being a commitment to defence.Posted 1 day ago +8
What is Argentina's problem? Were they planning something?
There lays the problem. Argentina is saber rattling and continuing to show acts of aggression towards the Falkland islands people. To counter this act of Aggression Britain is countering that by stepping up its security and protection of the people of the Islands.Posted 1 day ago +8
Argentines would do well to realise that if they continue a thing aggressively then our forces will continue to meet those aggressive acts with a deterrent of suitable needs.
If we did not have such a deterrent force Argentina would undoubtedly invade again. That there is no doubt.
Argentina’s constitution destroys her claim to the Falklands.
Falklands - The Futility of Negotiating Sovereignty With Argentina (1 pg) : https://www.academia.edu/57344689/Falklands_The_Futility_of_Negotiating_Sovereignty_With_Argentina