Russia urges Argentina, UK to resume sovereignty talks over Falkland Islands

14th Thursday, April 2022 - 21:34 UTC Full article

Zakharova insisted that solving the dispute meant abiding by UN resolutions

Russia's Foreign Ministry has released a statement from Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urging for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom regarding sovereignty over the Falkland/Malvinas Islands.

“We advocate the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and Great Britain in order to settle the dispute about sovereignty in accordance with UN resolutions,” Russian authorities posted on social media.

Zakharova underlined that despite numerous UN resolutions calling on the parties involved in the dispute to enter without delay into negotiations to resolve the problem of the Falkland/Malvinas Islands peacefully, “the Government of Great Britain continues to show persistent reluctance to engage in direct dialogue with Argentina on this problem.”

“This blatant disregard of the opinion expressed by the world community does not do justice to a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the Russian Foreign Ministry went on.

”We would like to re-emphasize an invariable position of depth maintained by the Russian Federation on the problem of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas). We are in favor of resuming direct negotiations between Argentina and Great Britain as soon as possible in order to settle the sovereignty dispute definitively in accordance with UN resolutions,” the Russian official added.

Zakharova's words came after Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) denounced “double standards” by permanent members of the UN Security Council (with veto power) who condemn some invasions and turn a blind eye to others, depending on their own interests and not of those of the rule of international law.

The United Kingdom has consistently supported Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia, but Argentina has not been as friendly to Vladimir Putin in international forums, having voted in favor of expelling it from the UN's Human Rights Council.

Furthermore, Argentina and also Chile have suspended raw lithium deliveries to Russia, according to an official from Moscow's Industry Ministry.

“Russia is not producing raw lithium. The feedstock is coming as lithium carbonate largely from Chile, Argentina, China, and Bolivia. Shipments from Chile and Argentina have been specifically suspended in the current situation, the current opportunity is to get raw materials from Bolivia only,” Deputy Department Director Vladislav Demidov said.

Demidov also said China had an opportunity to supply feedstock but the country is going through a dramatic shortage of its own. Russia at the same time has feedstock processing capacities and companies are processing the raw material now to cover domestic needs and for export deliveries, Demidov added.