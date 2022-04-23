Navitas banned from Argentina for twenty years for operating in Falklands' waters

23rd Saturday, April 2022 - 10:55 UTC Full article

The Israeli oil company has been sanctioned for activities in the Argentine Continental Shelf close to Malvinas Islands

Israel's Navitas Petroleum has been banned from all activities in Argentina for the next twenty years for involvement in the hydrocarbons industry in the Falklands/Malvinas zone without Argentine permission.

Argentina's Energy Secretary declared illegal and clandestine all activities performed in the Argentine continental shelf by Navitas Petroleum in areas close to the Falklands/Malvinas for not having requested the pertinent authorization to develop such activities.

Resolution 240/22 published in the Official Gazette points out that on 11 June 2021, the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands Secretariat reported information related to companies illegitimately operating in the Argentine Continental Shelf, and at the same time asked whether Navitas Petroleum LP is registered as having concessions or permissions for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in the Argentine Continental Shelf, close to the Malvinas Islands.

Following on reports that the Israeli company Navitas was not registered in the Energy Secretary, the company was notified that “its activities and operations on the Argentine Continental Shelf do not have the authorization, concession or permission awarded by the Argentine government”, and that “those activities are illegitimate and clandestine since they are taking place in a zone under Argentine sovereignty”, the company has then been given twenty days to make any disclaim.- However there has been no reply so far.

Faced with this situation the Argentine Foreign ministry, Treasury and the National Prosecution were informed so that the necessary legal actions are taken. According to news reports Navitas and Rockhopper

Exploration (65% and 35%) have reached an agreement to develop the Sea Lion project, to the north of the Falkland Islands, with the Israeli company as the operator.