Navitas banned from Argentina for twenty years for operating in Falklands' waters

Israel's Navitas Petroleum has been banned from all activities in Argentina for the next twenty years for involvement in the hydrocarbons industry in the Falklands/Malvinas zone without Argentine permission.
Argentina's Energy Secretary declared illegal and clandestine all activities performed in the Argentine continental shelf by Navitas Petroleum in areas close to the Falklands/Malvinas for not having requested the pertinent authorization to develop such activities.
Resolution 240/22 published in the Official Gazette points out that on 11 June 2021, the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands Secretariat reported information related to companies illegitimately operating in the Argentine Continental Shelf, and at the same time asked whether Navitas Petroleum LP is registered as having concessions or permissions for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in the Argentine Continental Shelf, close to the Malvinas Islands.
Following on reports that the Israeli company Navitas was not registered in the Energy Secretary, the company was notified that “its activities and operations on the Argentine Continental Shelf do not have the authorization, concession or permission awarded by the Argentine government”, and that “those activities are illegitimate and clandestine since they are taking place in a zone under Argentine sovereignty”, the company has then been given twenty days to make any disclaim.- However there has been no reply so far.
Faced with this situation the Argentine Foreign ministry, Treasury and the National Prosecution were informed so that the necessary legal actions are taken. According to news reports Navitas and Rockhopper
Exploration (65% and 35%) have reached an agreement to develop the Sea Lion project, to the north of the Falkland Islands, with the Israeli company as the operator.
Poor old Argentina throwing a tantrum again.Posted 5 hours ago +3
Not sure how they are going to stop the islanders pumping the oil out.
Argentina is so obsessed with banning everyone who wants any connection with the development of the Falklands that they are doing themselves more harm than they realise.
No wonder the islanders want nothing to do with them. What a bunch of losers.
The oil will be extracted with or without Argentinas mythical permission because they do not own or have any jurisdictional right to impose their ideals on a British sovereign territory.
Going to hurt them even more when the nasty little islanders who they believe dont exist starts reaping in huge royalties from the black gold.
Going to be interesting watching Argentina continue to tear it's own economy apart while the tiny islands forge a new economical future.
I expect Navitas are devastated about being banned in Argentina, Oh well what a Pity ! they will have to operate in the Falklands instead at least there is a Legitimate Government in control and not a Corrupt regime.Posted 5 hours ago +2
If a company does not have any commercial activity in Argentina, it probably has nothing to fare from them. Navitas has been banned from all activities IN Argentina for the next twenty years. But as the Falkland Islands waters are OUTSIDE Argentina it should be no problem for them. They just have to choose which partner they want to work with. Now, when they are already banned they can just proceed. Argentina cannot do much about it.Posted 3 hours ago +2