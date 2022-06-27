Johnson tells Fernández Falklanders and Ukrainians entitled to self determination

President Alberto Fernández Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that more Britons were living in Argentina than in the Falkland Islands, but that did not change an iota the Conservative's leader stance that there was nothing to talk about in that regard because Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination, according to his post-meeting comments to the press quoted by Clarín.

Both leaders did agree, however, on the enduring value of the friendship between the British and Argentinian people and that finding ways to strengthen the relationship between the two countries would benefit both the UK and Argentina.

The two heads of government also discussed the conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the international community upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty by backing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal for international support.

The Prime Minister explained to Fernández that the Ukrainians would not stop fighting. He added that they “were seeing their loved ones killed and were fighting for their lives,” according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

Johnson insisted that the only solution was Ukraine's victory, while Fernández highlighted the need to build bridges of dialogue between the parties in order to exhaust all instances.

President Fernández raised the Falklands' issue. However, the Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question. Johnson stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, “have a right to self-determination,” according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Monday.

Finding common ground

The Prime Minister and President Fernández agreed to work together on a number of issues of interest to both the UK and Argentina, including sustainable energy and helping to get grain out of Ukraine.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany. Although Argentina is not a member of the G7, it was one of the five guest countries at the two-day event.

Fernández's presence is also boosted by his holding the pro-tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The G7 brings together the alleged most powerful economies in the world (United States, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, and Canada). Neither China nor Russia are among the group members.