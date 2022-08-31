Expo Prado, Uruguay's largest agricultural fair, now without sanitary restrictions: here's everything you need to know

The official launching of the event, in its 117th edition, was held under the slogan “Sustainable Production”.

For the first time in almost three years, the International Livestock Exposition will return in a new edition that will be held as it was before the pandemic, without sanitary restrictions, and in the same place: the Rural del Prado in Montevideo.

The event, organized by the Rural Association of Uruguay (ARU), highlighted that organizers, exhibitors, and businessmen consider that this will be “a Prado as it was before” and that it will begin on Friday, September 9, and will end on Sunday, September 18.

From the organizational point of view, there will be an Expo Prado “without pandemic”, said the director of Exhibitions of the ARU, Rafael Ferber to El Observador, since, unlike the last two editions, there will be no request for the use of masks, nor the use of antivenom vaccines and the activities will be carried out with a 100% capacity.

During the 10 days of the fair, 400 thousand people are expected to visit the fair located in the Prado neighborhood, in western Montevideo.

“The truth is that it is a Prado that is going to be different from the last two. A Prado without sanitary restrictions, where all the splendor that this exhibition has accustomed us to will be shown again, but for that reason we also want to thank the whole ARU team, all the officials who really make a great effort to develop this exhibition”, said the president of ARU at the press conference.

Regarding the exhibition, Ferber said at the launching of the event that it continues with its growth in terms of Embassies, among which traditionally participates the Embassy of the United Kingdom to Montevideo, which will bring a very important cultural touch. Most of them are going to have musical proposals that “will add a lot” to the event.

In past editions, the Falkland Islands had participated in the promotion of tourism and commercial exchange. Its stand also featured the efforts to protect its flora and fauna and its sustainable agricultural practices.

On the other hand, at the inauguration there will be “a recognition to rural producers who are in the countryside and lead their establishments, while on Sunday, September 11, there will be a meeting of artisan weavers who come from all over the country. Finally, on Saturday, September 17, we will have the first meeting of the ”tropillas entabladas“ called Lalo Perezutti, which will give a framework to the institutional act. We intend to hold it every year and that year after year it will grow and will have national qualifiers”, he added.

All this will be possible thanks to the more than 680 companies, representing 2,500 brands, that will participate in Expo Prado 2022. “These are impressive numbers for a country like Uruguay,” he remarked.

The exhibition director invited to download the ARU application for cell phones, where you can purchase the ticket digitally with benefits, in addition to accessing a digital version of the show for those who can not attend in person.

From Monday to Friday, buying the ticket through the app costs 300 Uruguayan pesos (about 8 dollars), and on Saturdays and Sundays 350 pesos (about 9 dollars).

While if purchased at the ticket office from Monday to Friday it costs 350, and on Saturdays and Sundays 400 Uruguayan pesos.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, those over 65 years old will pay 230 Uruguayan pesos, buying the ticket through the app or at the ticket office. Student tours will have discounted tickets at the same price.