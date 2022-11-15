President Fernández recovers in time for Xi Jinping meeting

Fernández spoke with the Chinese leader for 20 minutes

Argentine President Alberto Fernández overcame his bout of low blood pressure and was able to meet with his Chinese colleague Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali.

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero

had to sit in for Fernández in his opening appearance before the attendees.

During his 20-minute encounter with Xi Jinping, Fernández was escorted by Cafiero and by Economy Minister Sergio Massa, as well as by Doctor Manuel Estigarribia of the Presidential Medical Unit, which issued an update stating that on the head of state was “in good health” and would resume “his activities with medical control.”

Fernández was taken to the Sanglah General Hospital in Bali, from where he was discharged later in the day. Indonesia's Health Minister stood by the South American leader all the way.

In addition to his opening speech, which was delivered by Cafiero, Fernández also missed the leaders' lunch, during which FIFA President Gianni Infantino took center stage as the kickoff in Qatar of the World Cup nears.

Fernández arrived in Bali on Monday, after a 16-hour flight from Paris. In the last few days, he had been quoted as admitting that he was following a diet the President himself said that he had been following a self-prescribed diet with which he had managed to lose 10 kilos.

The weather in Bali includes high temperature and humidity in addition to low atmospheric pressure, which may have added to Fernández's health issue.