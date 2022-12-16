Uruguayan embassy seeks humanitarian flight for 13 nationals stranded in Peru

There are Uruguayans who are in Aguas Calientes, the closest city to Machu Picchu, who have not been able to be transferred because the train tracks were damaged

The Uruguayan Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is working to transfer in humanitarian flights for Uruguayans stranded in Peru after the decree of state of emergency came into force. Since Pedro Castillo was ousted and Dina Boluarte assumed the presidency, 12 people have died in clashes with security forces and six in roadblocks, with great mobilizations expected for Friday.

The Uruguayan ambassador in that country, Luis Hierro López, told Montevideo Portal that there are 13 Uruguayans who are in Peruvian territory as tourists and who are waiting for their return: eight of them are in Cusco and it is estimated that this Friday they will arrive in Lima to start with the procedures to return to the country.

On the other hand, Hierro Lopez explained that there are five Uruguayans who are in Aguas Calientes, the closest city to Machu Picchu, who have not been able to be transferred to Cusco because the train tracks were damaged by the demonstrations. In this sense, the Peruvian Government informed that it is working for the Armed Forces to take them by helicopter.

The Uruguayan ambassador also informed that two young Uruguayans left on foot from Aguas Calientes to the town of Ollantaytambo, more than 30 kilometers away, to find a train, but lost communication with them. The Embassy contacted the families of both and they estimate that in the next few hours, when they arrive at their destination, they will be able to communicate again.

Protests in Peru cause the death of nine people

While the Uruguayan Embassy in Lima prepares the return of nationals, demonstrations and fatalities increase in Peru.

On Wednesday, Peruvian Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley ordered that former president Pedro Castillo be held for 48 more hours in preliminary detention, pending a hearing to review the request for 18 months preventive detention for the crime of rebellion and conspiracy presented by the Prosecutor's Office against the former president, which was postponed for Thursday at the request of the parties involved in the case.

The Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) of central Ayacucho detailed in a statement that the person died as a “consequence of the confrontations that are registered in the vicinity of the Alfredo Mendívil Duarte airport”.

Hours before, local media reported that the demonstrators had tried to take over the airport and that the Peruvian National Police together with the Armed Forces made them retreat.

Police sources even denounced that the protesters had fired shots at the airport.

The Diresa of Ayacucho also confirmed that 10 people were injured and are being treated at the Conchopata Health Center and at the Regional Hospital of Ayacucho.

Union demands Boluarte's resignation

The General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGTP), the main trade union group in the country, demanded this Thursday the “immediate” resignation of Boluarte, as the best option to get out of the political and social crisis that the territory is going through, EFE reported.

“The other immediate way out, and to end this crisis, is that Mrs. Dina Boluarte immediately resigns as President of the Republic”, said CGTP president, Luis Villanueva, in a press conference.

The CGTP also stated that they have talked with the president and have conveyed to her the organization's concern, but stated that it seems that Boluarte wants to remain in office.

“Now, because of the statements and contradictions that we are hearing from [Boluarte] in the media and her statements, we are certain that she is playing against the wall with the Congress of the Republic. It does not only seem that the congressmen are the ones who want to stay in Congress until 2026, but also Mrs. Dina Boluarte”, said Villanueva.

He also pointed out that the confederation does not support violence or those “ill-intentioned individuals who take advantage of the legitimate demands of the people and are generating chaos” and who attempt against the integrity of citizens or police officers, nor do they approve of the attitude of vandals who attempt against public and private property.