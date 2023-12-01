Milei confirms Bullrich will be his Security Minister

The Office of Argentina's President-Elect (@OPEArg) Friday confirmed Patricia Bullrich would return to her position as Security Minister once Javier Milei is sworn in on Dec. 10. The Chairwoman of former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana party (PRO) held that job between 2015 and 2019. In the Oct. 22 elections, she failed to make it through to the Nov. 19 runoff so both she and Macri announced they would support Milei's candidacy against Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

“I thank President-elect @JMilei for the opportunity offered to return to serve the homeland as Minister of Security,” Bullrich said on social networks.

In addition, former Justice Minister and Supreme Court Justice Rodolfo Barra will head the National Treasury Attorney's Office, it was announced. This appointment sparked controversy given Barra's philonazi past.

“I made a commitment to each one of you to achieve the deep change that society demands from us and I will give that battle from the place that today touches me. True change is possible if the law is applied in every corner of the country, evenly for everyone and without privileges”, added the future Minister.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Congressman Martín Menem from La Rioja has been chosen by Milei to serve as Speaker of the Lower House, which would make him in line to a Casa Rosada succession in case of vacancy behind future Vice President Victoria Villarruel and whoever is elected provisional head of the Senate.

Menem is the son of former Senator Eduardo Menem -a former Upper House Speaker himself- and the nephew of two-time President Carlos Saúl Menem (1989-1999). Milei's decision thus ends speculation that the Lower House was to be headed by former Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo, who ran for the Vice-Presidency behind Córdoba Governor Juan Schiaretti in October.

Also Friday, it was rumored in Buenos Aires that Milei's future Defense Minister will be Luis Petri, Bullrich's running mate, which fuels doubts as to who actually won the elections. Although Milei is the man to take the oath of office, his government team somehow replicates that of the Macri years and it is feared that the results to be achieved would hence not be quite different. Macri's support seems to have not come cheap.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Forum against Antisemitism rejected Barra's appointment due to “his background close to Nazism” and requested Milei -who embraces the Jewish faith- to reconsider his choice.

“We consider this election as a direct affront to the democratic and pluralistic spirit of our country. It is inadmissible that a person with a background linked to the Tacuara Nationalist Movement, with tendencies close to Nazism, be appointed to a position of such relevance in our country,” the forum said in a statement.

“A new government cannot begin its administration with individuals who have professed anti-Semitism or any form of hate speech in its ranks,” it went on.

“We urge the authorities to take immediate steps to rectify this regrettable mistake and ensure that democratic principles and inclusiveness prevail in public administration,” the organization added.