Argentine President deepens support to Israel

9th Thursday, May 2024 - 10:47 UTC Full article

Argentina has suffered the cowardly attacks by the Iranian government, Milei highlighted

During his appearance at a Holocaust Remembrance event in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentine President Javier Milei ratified his allegiance to Israel and insisted that “in a battle between good and evil, taking sides is a moral obligation.” The Argentine leader also noted that while some countries “turn their backs on Israel”, Argentina will be “by its side, always firm.”

“In times of darkness, when raising one's voice is costly, one has the obligation to speak out,” Milei went on at the soon-to-be rnamed CCK alongside Defense Minister Luis Petri, Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.

“I look around me at the leadership of the free world, at great nations and I see indifference in some and fear in others to stand on the side of truth,” Milei went on. “Today in Gaza there are still more than 100 hostages, 8 of whom are Argentines,” he also argued.

“When the world is silent, we have the obligation to speak out, not to turn a blind eye. Although for some it is inconvenient, it is the only way for the Shoah not to be repeated,” Milei also pointed out, because “Hamas' intention was the same as that of the Nazis.”

The event was held to mark 81 years since the April 19, 1943, Warsaw ghetto uprising against German troops in what is considered the great act of Jewish resistance in World War II.

“The scourge of Islamic terrorism on Israel and the Jewish people is not a problem alien to us, the Argentines. This affects us directly, first of all because 21 Argentines were murdered by Hamas on that tragic day [Oct. 7, 2023 - and] 20 more Argentines were kidnapped and today, 7 months after the attack, there are at least 8 compatriots, of whom we still do not know if they are still among us or have moved on to another life,” Milei also underlined.

“When a battle is fought between good and evil, between freedom and oppression and between civilization and barbarism, taking sides is not an option among others but a moral obligation. Today we are here to remember perhaps the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind,” he added.

“I want to tell you that Argentina is a historic friend of the Jewish people, we were the first country in the region to recognize the existence of the State of Israel and we proudly have today the largest Jewish community in Latin America and the tenth largest in the world. We have suffered together with the Jewish community the cowardly attacks by the Iranian government not only to the Argentine Jewish community but to the Argentine people as a whole,” the Argentine head of state said.