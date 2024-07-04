Only Michelle Obama could defeat Donald Trump, poll shows

4th Thursday, July 2024 - 09:42 UTC Full article

Michelle Obama has made no suggestion that she would be willing to run

After US President Joseph Biden's lackluster performance in the debate against his predecessor Donald Trump prompted numerous cries for his stepping down from this year's elections, a recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed that only former First Lady Michelle Obama could bring a Democratic ticket to victory on Nov. 5.

Biden’s chances to secure a second term in office have been questioned since the 81-year-old incumbent seemed confused when debating with the Republican contender seeking an encore at the White House.

The study carried out between July 1 and July 2 surveyed 1,070 US adults, including 892 registered voters, 348 Democrats, 322 Republicans, and 303 independents. If a vote were to be held now, Biden and Trump would both win an estimated 40% of the votes but three in five voters, including nearly one-third of Democrats, believe Biden should drop out of the race altogether and let his party nominate a new candidate.

However, most of Biden’s potential replacements do not seem to have what it takes to win. Vice President Kamala Harris was one point behind Trump while Governors Gavin Newsom (California) and Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan) fared even worse.

In this scenario, the only person who could secure victory is Michelle Obama, who would grab 50% of the vote against Trump's 39%. She also had an overall approval rating of 55%. Nevertheless, Biden has no plans to drop out of the race.

The wife of former President Barack Obama has maintained a positive rating for over a decade after scoring higher than his husband and also former President Bill Clinton thanks to her role as an advocate for healthy eating and combatting wealth inequality.

Still, for the time being, she has made no suggestion that she would be willing to run.