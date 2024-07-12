Millei's mileage accruing spree brings him to Idaho

It is yet to be known whether Argentina's roving president will be attending Sunday's Copa America final in Miami

Argentine President Javier Milei is on yet another trip to the United States, the third to that country alone since taking office on Dec. 10, 2023. This time around, he is expected to be attending the Allen & Co. annual meeting in Sun Valley, Idaho, bringing together billionaires from the technology and business sectors. Business Insider has described the event beginning Wednesday as “a summer camp for billionaires.”

According to Buenos Aires media, the head of state might also be planning to be at the Miami Gardens next Sunday for the Copa America football final match pitting his country featuring Lionel Messi against Colombia.

Joining Milei's entourage would be Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei, and Presidential Top Economic Advisor Demian Reidel. Argentine Ambassador to the US Gerardo Werthein was also expected to travel to the convention.

On his previous trip to the United States in May, Milei met in San Francisco with Open AI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg. He has had more than one encounter with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Most of Milei's mileage-accruing sprees have focused on personal distinctions from various non-government groupings, with the occasional meeting with a local government dignitary on the side. Someone in Buenos Aires' political circles has joked that perhaps Milei should be granted some sort of accolade in his own country's capital so that he showed up for work.

Last week, instead of being with fellow Presidents at the Mercosur Summit in Asunción, Milei chose to join former Brazilian head of state Jair Bolsonaro at a rightwing political gathering in Santa Catarina.

Between Jan. 15 and 19 this year, Milei participated as a speaker at the Davos Forum. On Feb. 6 he went to Israel and on Feb. 9 to Italy. On Feb. 23, he attended a Conservative meeting in Washington DC where he had his picture taken with Donald Trump. On April 10, he returned to Texas to meet Elon Musk. On May 5, he showed up in Los Angeles for a conference at the Milken Institute. On May 17, he visited Spain to participate in a convention of the rightwing Vox party.

On May 28, Milei went to San Francisco, from where he flew to El Salvador for Nayib Bukele's second inauguration. Between June 13 and 16, Milei participated as a guest at the G7 Summit in Italy. From there he attended a Ukraine-hosted Peace Conference in Switzerland.

On June 21, he visited Spain again, from where he went to Germany the next day and to the Czech Republic on June 24 for a dubious distinction the organization that supposedly granted it claimed no involvement whatsoever.

Milei also plans to be in Paris on July 26 for the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.