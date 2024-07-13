Falklands Legislative Assembly receives petition regarding VSAT license fees and Starlink

The petition, signed by 2,416 individuals, and sponsored by MLA Spink to receive the petition, reflects the community's strong desire for improvements in internet and telecommunications services

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has received a petition from members of the community calling for the abolition or reduction of the VSAT license fee and the approval of Starlink domestic tariffs. The petition, signed by 2,416 individuals, and sponsored by MLA Roger Spink to receive the petition, reflects the community's strong desire for improvements in internet and telecommunications services.

MLAs have acknowledged the petition and expressed their appreciation for the active participation of the community in the democratic process. The petition highlights the significant interest and concern within the community regarding current internet provisions.

“We welcome this petition and the engagement it represents,” said MLA Jack Ford, Chair of the Assembly. “Hearing the views of our community is vital, and we are committed to making meaningful progress in improving internet and telecoms services for all residents.”

“Efforts have been underway by Members of the Legislative Assembly and Falkland Islands Government Officers for some time exploring all viable options to ensure that the internet and telecommunications infrastructure meets the needs of all in the Falkland Islands, as noted in our statement regarding prioritized work streams (telecoms and hydrocarbons) in March. This petition is a valuable contribution to that effort.”

Following the receipt of the petition it will be presented at Legislative Assembly on 25 July, and then the terms of the petition will be considered and discussed by MLAs in a Select Committee process.

The Legislative Assembly extends its gratitude to those who have participated in this petition and encourages continued engagement and dialogue as they strive to achieve the best possible outcomes for the community.