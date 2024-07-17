Presidents Peña, Lacalle Pou and Milei convening in Buenos Aires

Presidents Santiago Peña of Paraguay and Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay are to convene in Buenos Aires Wednesday to participate alongside Javier Milei in a conference on anti-terrorism which will be their first encounter after the July 8 Mercosur Summit in Asunción Milei skipped to avoid rubbing eyes with Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he dubbed a “corrupt communist” during the 2023 campaign and never apologized. The following day they will join again for the event marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA).

The three conservative amigos will attend the closing ceremony of an international conference on security and anti-terrorism organized by the World Jewish Congress and the Latin American Jewish Congress. In addition, bilateral talks are expected to take place.

The secutiry event will be taking place just days after the Argentine Government added the pro-Palestinian group Hamas to the list of terrorist organizations. declared the pro-President's participation in this conference will take place a few days after the Government included the Palestinian movement Hamas in the list of terrorist organizations.

Also attending the security event at the Buenos Aires Hilton Hotel will be US president Joseph Biden's envoy Debora Lipsdtadt as well as European Union (EU) Commissioner for Combating Anti-Semitism Katharina von Schnurbein.

Argentina's Ministers Patricia Bullrich (Security) and Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs) are also scheduled to take part, together with Lower House Speaker Martín Menem.

According to local media, there is grave concern in Casa Rosada regarding security for the AMIA event after threats to Milei, who has been advised to take extra precautions when speaking in public, given his open pro-Israel stance against Hamas and also Hezbollah.

“A few weeks ago we received information of a threat against Milei's life. We understand that it is from a relevant organization. It was not someone behind a screen with little margin of damage,” an unidentified source close to Milei was quoted by TN as saying.