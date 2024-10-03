Falkland Islands: Dr. Andrea Clausen new Chief Executive

Dr. Andrea Clausen will assume the role of Chief Excecutive in early 2025

After a robust appointment process, Her Excellency the Governor and the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly are delighted to announce that Dr Andrea Clausen has been appointed the next Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government (FIG).

Her Excellency the Governor and the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly would like to take this opportunity to thank current Chief Executive, Andy Keeling who has worked tirelessly in the role since March 2021. Andy has overseen a number of key projects in the Islands and will leave FIG in a good position to face future challenges.

The Honourable Roger Spink MLA, Chair of the Legislative Assembly said: “We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea as Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government. Her capabilities have already been well proven during her tenure as Director of Natural Resources, during periods as Acting Chief Executive, her previous work in the private sector, and during her time as an MLA. We look forward to working together on behalf of the Islands community.”

Chief Executive Andy Keeling said: “I am delighted to know that I will be leaving the privileged position of Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government in the very capable hands of Andrea Clausen. Andrea’s leadership abilities have been apparent throughout her current roles within FIG and I know I am passing the baton to an extremely capable person.”

Her Excellency the Governor Alison Blake CMG said: “While we will be sad to see Andy Keeling leave, I am delighted to see Andrea Clausen appointed as the next Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government. Not only will Andrea be the first Falkland Islander to take up the role, but she will also be the first female Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government, providing a great example for the young girls and women of the Islands. Having worked closely with Andrea over the past two years, I have no doubt the Islands will continue to develop and its people to prosper.”

It is anticipated that Dr Clausen will assume the role in early 2025 following a handover period with the current Chief Executive.