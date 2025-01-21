Trump signals beginning of US Golden Era under him

21st Tuesday, January 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

From now on “we will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into,” Trump insisted

Donald Trump announced that January 20, 2025, marked the beginning of the United States' Golden Era because during his new term in office great achievements lay ahead, such as the US flag flying on Mars together with energy independence, immigration reforms to tackle the inflow of illegal aliens, as well as the end of woke ideas whereby -for example- there are other genders beyond male and female.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump announced after taking the oath of office for the second time as US President. He also foresaw that his country would “soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before,” he underlined after describing the last four years under Joseph Biden as a series of “betrayals” by “a radical and corrupt establishment.” Hence, Monday might just as well be remembered as “Liberation Day,” Trump insisted. “From this moment on, America’s decline is over” together with the beginning of “the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”

Trump announced an immediate halt to “all illegal entry” into the US across the southern border, the reinstatement of his policy of making asylum seekers wait in Mexico, ending the practice of releasing illegal entrants into the US while starting the deportation of “millions and millions of criminal aliens” back to their countries of origin.

The President also noted that Mexican drug cartels would be designated as foreign terrorist organizations, while the foreign criminal gangs that have taken hold in some US cities will be pursued under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The US is sitting on vast natural resources that can ensure its energy independence and global power, Trump also pointed out. Hence, he would declare a national energy emergency, allowing new drilling for oil and gas, while abolishing the “green new deal” for which the previous government pushed so hard.

“We will export American energy all over the world. We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it,” Trump stressed while pledging to make the US “a manufacturing nation once again” while protecting American workers through the creation of the External Revenue Service to collect tariffs and duties on imports. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” he said.

Trump also announced the end of social engineering meddling in every aspect of public and private life. Starting Monday, the US government policy is that “there are only two genders – male and female,” Trump insisted. “We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based,” he added as he rejected the “radical political theories and social experiments” inflicted upon Americans, including the military.

The returning head of state also pledged to to once again “build the strongest military the world has ever seen,” so the US can “reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth.”

Regarding his peacemaking vocation, Trump argued that “we will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”

Under Trump, the United States will seek to regain control of the Panama Canal after the Central American country “totally violated” the 1977 treaty and handed it over to China's trade. He also said the Gulf of Mexico will be officially renamed the Gulf of America, and that the highest peak in North America will once again be known as Mount McKinley, after the 25th president. The official name was changed to Denali in 2015.

Despite his announcements in recent weeks regarding US ownership of Greenland, currently an autonomous Danish possession, Trump made no remarks on the subject on inauguration day.

It is time for Americans to “once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization,” Trump also said. “We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” he insisted now that he has Starship owner Elon Musk in his ranks.

Trump's speech also addressed the issue of censorship and political dissent: “Never again will the immense power of the State be used to persecute political opponents,” he stressed.