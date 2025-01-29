Trump's gov't supports Guyana's case regarding Essequibo dispute

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Guyanese President Dr. Irfaan Ali held a telephone conversation earlier this week during which the new Republican administration of President Donald Trump ratified its steadfast support of Guyana’s territorial integrity “in the face of Nicolás Maduro and his cronies’ bellicose actions” regarding sovereignty over the Essequibo region, Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed. They also reviewed the ongoing illegal migration crisis.

The Guyanese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly insisted that Maduro's claims constituted a clear violation of the Argyle Agreement signed on Dec. 14, 2023, as well as the binding Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on December 1, 2023. Georgetown also noted that Argyle unequivocally commits both countries to refrain from escalating any conflict or disagreement, which includes “actions that could aggravate tensions or alter the current situation in the disputed territory.”

“However, the announcement by President Nicolás Maduro on January 7, 2025, regarding the election of a “Governor of the Guayana Esequiba“ by “the people of Guayana Esequiba” constitutes a direct violation of these commitments. This unilateral action disregards the spirit of the Argyle Agreement undermines the agreed framework for dialogue and peaceful coexistence and significantly escalates tensions between our nations,” the former British colony stressed in a statement. Venezuela’s most recent assertation would be a “flagrant violation’ of the most fundamental principles of international law, it added.

Ali's Government also pointed out that Venezuela’s violation of the ICJ's order deepened the conflict and made it harder to resolve. Last month, Guyana submitted a document before the ICJ regarding the ongoing border controversy with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela criticizing the Bolivarian regime's stance over the past six years. Venezuela will have the opportunity to file its rejoinder by August 2025, responding to Guyana’s reply. Once both sides have submitted their written pleadings, the Court will schedule oral hearings.

Guyana hopes that the ICJ will uphold the 1899 Arbitral Award and confirm that the boundary established therein between Venezuela and what was then known as British Guiana remains the definitive border.

In his conversation with Rubio, Ali reiterated Guyana’s support for the extended partnership in energy, security, democracy, and regional prosperity.

