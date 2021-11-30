Argentine 2022 diplomatic strategy: promoting “Malvinas Support Groups” world wide

Carmona praised historic Peruvian support for Argentina and explained the three pillars policy during the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' war

Argentina's Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands Affairs Secretary, Guillermo Carmona was recently in Peru to prop support for the campaign planned to reinstate the Falklands/Malvinas dispute top of the country's international agenda, in coincidence with the 40th anniversary of the 1982 conflict that followed Argentina's invasion of the Islands.

Peru has been a traditional ally of Argentina. Liberated from the Spanish empire by General Jose de San Martín the two countries have a regional geopolitical situation with neighbouring Chile, and during the South Atlantic war, Lima sent Mirage fighters and Exocet missiles which didn't arrive on time to make a difference. Furthermore, previously the Peruvian president of the time had offered to mediate in the conflict. Besides Peru lost land and the Pacific war against Chile in 1879.

Interviewed in Lima, Carmona praised the long-standing support from Peru and said that the 40th anniversary is an inter-ministerial group with three basic pillars, the first is to reaffirm Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas with a significant display in all countries with which Argentina has diplomatic representation, as well as international and regional organizations.

The second is a commemoration of the heroic acts of the Malvinas fallen and to honour and acknowledge all Argentine veterans of the conflict. The third act has to do with those areas where Argentina must have an effective sovereignty exercise in undisputed areas.

“We have always looked inward to the land continent and we have no rooted maritime or oceanic awareness, so that is why a major commitment in our maritime territory, means controlling illegal unreported fishing, greater participation in scientific research in Antarctica and cooperation with countries with activities in the white continent such as Brazil, Chile and Peru. This in other words means making the Malvinas question not only an Argentina question but a regional cause, with which the Peruvians are so identified”.

Carmona added that Malvinas sovereignty is a state policy and is included in the Argentine constitution as an unrenounceable objective, and because of the 40th anniversary, President Alberto Fernandez wants to renew negotiations that have been frozen for decades. Argentina and the UK were holding negotiations before the war, and then Britain turned back, but now things are different, it's a different world, and the UK is in violation of UN resolutions and international law regarding fisheries and oil exploration. “An anachronism, a colonial situation that the region will help us overcome”.

“Despite an alleged weakness of the current Argentine government, which is not the case, because it retains first minority in both Houses in Congress, when president Fernandez sent a bill creating the Malvinas National Council it was unanimously approved and is made up of members from government, the opposition, academia, war veterans...a resounding expression of Argentine sovereignty reaffirmation over the Islands”.

“As we are confident of Peruvian support, we also are of the region's commitment, this happened in the recent OAS annual General Assembly, at the C24 Decolonization Committee which meeting after meeting reiterates unanimous support for our position, and equally significant since UK is no longer a member of the EU, several countries will have more latitude to adopt other positions”

As to the people living in the Malvinas we recognize their way of life, we are respectful of their culture, traditions and language, but they are part of British strategy, which usurped the Islands in 1833. “They don't have the right to self-determination, they are an implanted population as part of a colonial strategy. Besides the Islands policy is most restrictive towards Argentines. An Argentine can become a resident, trade, invest, study or buy property in London, but none of that is possible for Argentines in Malvinas. There is a targeted strategy to have a closed society, closed to any chance of dialogue and understanding with the Argentines, an expression of pure colonialism...

Finally, it was agreed that the Peruvian Support Group for the Malvinas Question will incorporate distinguished politicians and professionals, under the coordination of the current Argentine ambassador in Lima, Enrique Vaca Narvaja. Similar to those that already exist in CJhile, Bulgaria and Germany.

Carmona ended his tour of contacts with members of the Peruvian Executive, Congress, academia, participating in the opening of a park in a neighbourhood of Lima which is named, ”Malvinas Argentinas”, where he delivered an Argentine flag signed by Malvinas war veterans from the town of Morón in Buenos Aires.