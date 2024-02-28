Argentina adapts strategy on Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty claim: “There is no discussion”

“There is no possible discussion about Malvinas, it is in the Constitution. We are looking for the best way to achieve it,” Mondino said

Argentina's strategy on its sovereignty claim over the Falkland/Malvinas Islands “has changed,” Chancellor Diana Mondino said after meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

“There is no possible discussion about the Malvinas, it is in the Constitution. We are looking for the best way to achieve it, changing strategies so as not to reach options such as war or the denial of relations with England, as was done before. With a healthier society and an orderly economy, it will be easier to recover the islands, which is what we all want,” Mondino said at the G20 foreign ministers' summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The revelation came after her meeting with Cameron, shedding light on the nation's approach to the longstanding dispute.

Mondino outlined the government's goal of pursuing a resolution through diplomatic channels, while avoiding scenarios such as military conflict or the severing of ties with England.

These arguments comes in the wake of Lord Cameron's visit to the Falklands on February 19, following his meeting with President Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum in Davos a month earlier. Cameron, reiterating Britain's position, stated that sovereignty was not up for discussion during his visit to the disputed territory.

On a two-day visit to the Falklands, the Foreign Secretary said he hoped the people of the islands would want to remain British “forever” as he insisted a drive to improve relations with Argentina would not come at their expense.



Mondino, reflecting on her meeting with Cameron, expressed optimism for future engagement, describing it as “the beginning of a very productive future. However, she condemned Cameron's visit to the South Atlantic archipelago, reiterating Argentina's contrasting perspective on the issue. ”From our point of view, it was repugnant that he went to the Malvinas; we have a different way of looking at the issue,“ Mondino noted, acknowledging the ongoing tensions surrounding the dispute. The Argentine minister also commented Cameron's visit to the Falklands ironically.

In addition to the Falklands issue, Mondino emphasized Argentina's desire to improve its bilateral relationship with the United States. Speaking at a virtual conference entitled ”Redefining U.S. Strategy towards Latin America and the Caribbean for a New Era,“ organized by the U.S. think tank Atlantic Council, Mondino underscored Argentina's commitment to deepening and diversifying cooperation in various sectors.

”Argentina seeks to deepen, broaden and diversify its relationship with the United States, and to promote cooperation on all issues that make up the broad bilateral agenda, from political to economic and commercial, at the bilateral, regional and global levels,” Mondino told the conference, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the bilateral engagement.