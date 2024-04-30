USCG James arrives in Argentina for cooperation maneuvers

Donning Coast Guard (PNA) jackets, Argentine President Javier Milei, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich (Security), and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei participated Monday in the ceremony welcoming the US Coast Guard cutter James (WMSL 754) to Buenos Aires for joint actions with local forces to prevent illegal fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South Atlantic. The James will stay in Buenos Aires until Friday.

The presence of the US Coast Guard unit is regarded in Argentina as another milestone in the rapprochement with Washington that Milei seeks to pursue and which would be in line with the recent purchase of 24 second-hand US-built F-16 fighter jets from Denmark in addition to US Southern Command Chief General Laura Richardson's recent trip to the South American country. Under Milei, Argentina has also applied to become a “global partner” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to a statement from the PNA, the arrival of the James was “a significant moment in the ongoing collaboration between the United States and Argentina, aimed at improving maritime security and combating illicit activities at sea” which will “emphasize the cooperative spirit of the mission.” The US Embassy in Argentina explained that the James would conduct “joint exercises with its Argentine counterparts” to contribute “to regional stability and security.”

Based in Portsmouth (Virginia, United States), and operating under the command of the US Coast Guard Atlantic Area, the Coast Guard cutter participates in numerous operations related to the fight against drug trafficking and maritime law enforcement, the US diplomatic mission also explained.

Named after Joshua James (1826–1902), an American sea captain and a US Life-Saving Service station keeper credited with saving over 600 lives, the vessel is the fifth Legend-class cutter of the United States Coast Guard.

Construction by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, began on May 14, 2012, and the James was launched on May 3, 2014. She was christened on August 16, 2014, and commissioned in Boston on August 8, 2015. The James served as a command and control platform in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2017. The cutter's crew deployed to aid in Hurricane Maria response operations and the ship's communications capabilities were used to help first responders coordinate efforts on the island. On August 8, 2022, she ran aground and was damaged, leading to Captain Marc Brandt's permanent relief of duties as the commanding officer.