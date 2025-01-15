Brazil’s 2024/25 harvest production estimated to reach 322.2 million tons, with soy exports of 105 million tons

Brazilian farmers should harvest 322,2 million tons of grains from the 2024/25 crop, representing an 8,2% increase over 2023/24, equivalent to an additional 24.5 million tons, according to the latest estimates from Conab, the county’s National Supply Company.

The volume, if finally confirmed would be a new historic production record. The reason for the success can be traced to the favorable climate during the first sowing, plus the fact that the total agriculture area has been estimated at 81,4 million hectares, 1,8% higher than the previous harvest.

As usual the main crop is soybeans with a total production of 166.33 million tons, 18.61 million tons higher than the previous crop with an average yield of 3.509 kilos per hectare compared to 3.201 kilos/ha in 2023/24. Soybeans are planted in October and harvesting should be over by the end of January, and climate conditions continue to be favorable.

The second most important crop is corn, with a total production of 119,6 million tons this harvest, 3.3% higher than the previous, and even when the first sowing was down 6.4% in area, the average production is expected to increase 4,8% with a yield of 6/602 kilos per hectare. Plenty of rain and sun favored crops in the main producing states.

Regarding rice the area planted is estimated at 1.75 million tons, an increase of 8.5% over the previous harvest, with an average yield of 6.869 kilos per hectare, compared to 6.584 kilos/ha. All of which means the overall production should increase 13.2% and reach 11.99 million tons. Together with rice, the production of black beans which combine with Brazil’s main staple dish, should increase 4.9% totaling 3.4 million tons, the second largest harvest in the last fifteen years. This is the result of a greater planted area as well as productivity. In effect the first bean harvest was up 15.5%, an additional one million tons.



As to cotton, another crop in which Brazil outstands globally, Conab expects an area increase of 3.2% over the previous harvest, reaching some two million hectares. Pod production is estimated at 3.7 million tons, one of the highest volumes historically. Finally wheat, as 2024 winter production was estimated at 7.89 million tons, down 2.6% compared to winter 2023, because of bad weather conditions in the southern states of Brazil, the main production areas.

As to export prospects, while soybeans in 2023/24 reached 98.6 million tons, Conab estimates 2024/25 foreign sales closer to 105.47 million tons, with exports of soy flour and soy oil remaining at 22 million tons and 1.4 million tons. As to corn with domestic consumption estimated at 86.4 million tons, export could be in the range of 34 million tons, with a stock of 3.5 million tons in reserve. When it comes to rice, Brazilian consumption is estimated at 10.5 million tons, similar to the average of the last five years, with exports of some two million tons, as the international market tends to stabilize overcoming the latest price and volume distortions.